Barbara Melvin Steps Into Role As Head Of Ports

CHARLESTON, SC — JULY 1, 2022 — South Carolina Ports’ Barbara Melvin steps into her new role as president and CEO today, marking the first woman to lead a top 10 U.S. operating container port.

Over the past 24 years, Melvin has served SC Ports in a variety of roles and led major infrastructure projects. Melvin has served as the port’s chief operating officer since 2018.

Melvin will now lead the nearly 1,000-person SC Ports team, who is responsible for keeping freight moving through the Port of Charleston, Inland Port Greer and Inland Port Dillon.

“I am truly honored to lead our amazing team at SC Ports, who I have had the privilege of working with over the past two decades,” Melvin said. “Alongside our partners, we will work together to achieve operational excellence, deliver new infrastructure and grow our cargo base in support of our customers and our communities.”

Melvin is the sixth leader in the history of SC Ports. She succeeds Jim Newsome, who served as president and CEO of SC Ports for the past 13 years.

“Barbara Melvin will undoubtedly continue to build on the great success and growth at South Carolina Ports,” SC Ports Board Chairman Bill Stern said.

“Her leadership will assure SC Ports continues to flourish as a top 10 U.S. container port and as a great economic engine for our state.”

Melvin takes the helm following 15 consecutive months of record cargo volumes, which were handled amid great supply chain challenges. SC Ports provides fluidity in the supply chain for port-dependent businesses throughout the state and beyond.

SC Ports continues to invest in infrastructure to stay ahead of demand. An expansion of Inland Port Greer is underway to enhance capacity at the Upstate terminal. SC Ports is launching its port-operated chassis SMART Pool.

With great support from the SC Legislature, SC Ports is developing the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, a near-dock cargo facility designed to efficiently move goods to and from the Port of Charleston via rail.

The Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is on track for completion this fall, making Charleston the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet.

Melvin sees growth at SC Ports as making a generational impact on South Carolina, with port operations creating 1 in 10 jobs throughout the state.

“With the skill and talent of our team, the solid experience from our maritime community, the guidance from our Board of Directors, and the support from our elected, business and community leaders, SC Ports will continue to grow, bringing jobs and investments to our state,” Melvin said. “Our port investments will yield economic benefits for generations to come.”

About South Carolina

Ports Authority

South Carolina Ports Authority, established by the state’s General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer.

As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 225,000 statewide jobs and generate nearly $63.4 billion in annual economic activity. SC Ports is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet. SC Ports is an industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility. Please visit www.scspa.com to learn more about SC Ports.