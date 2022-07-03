Fork Presbyterian Church Honors Graduates

On May 22 during the morning worship, Fork Presbyterian Church celebrated with four graduates in a Baccalaureate worship. Laura Britt played “The Heavens are Telling” and L.R. Perritte lit the Worship Candles. “Pomp and Circumstance” was played while Bobby Perritte brought in the American flag, James David the Christian flag, and L.R. Perritte the Bible. Anna Francis Rogers and Tristan David Rogers were the Marshalls who led the graduates in.

Abigail Driggers graduated from Lake View Kindergarten and will enter the first grade at Lake View Elementary, Ashelyn Page graduated from Aynor High School and will be going to Horry-Georgetown Tech, Lukas Wade Carter graduated from Pee Dee Academy and will be going to Clemson University, Mallory Rebecca Carter graduated from Erskine College and will continue her education to be a Physician’s Assistant.

Rev. Anderson welcomed everyone and Laura Britt played “Spirit Presence”. Mr. Perry Ford gave a very encouraging challenge to the graduates. He challenged them to live one day at a time, to be happy every day, to improve their mind every day, do a good deed every day, be honest with everyone, take time to be quiet and relax, be a goal-setter, let Matthew 6:33 become your motto in life. He reminded them that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. Following his challenge, Mrs. Sandra Perritte presented each graduate with the book “Congratulation, Graduate” by Ellie Claire.

The special music was “God Said You’re Gonna’ Make It” sung by The Mike Speck Singers. The morning message, “Be Determined”, was brought by Rev. Adrienne H. Anderson. Rev. Anderson told the graduates to always be a goal-setter, be determined, make the effort, and trust God to take care of the results.

Following the benediction, the graduates stood at the door for everyone to share their congratulation with them!