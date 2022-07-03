Dillon Middle School Student Named Junior Scholar

Dillon Middle School is proud to announce that Zacchariah Aaron, an eighth grade student, at Dillon Middle has been named a 2021-2022 South Carolina Junior Scholar.

The South Carolina Department of Education sponsors the South Carolina Junior Scholar program. The program includes a process for screening students by identifying and recognizing current eighth grade students with exceptionally high scholastic achievement and intellectual ability. Identification criteria was based on the student’s performance on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT). Zacchariah took the PSAT as an eighth-grader and scored a 550 or higher on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing or a 530 or higher on the math portion.

Junior scholars receive opportunities that will facilitate their intellectual growth, broaden their individual interest and promote their scholastic achievement in ways not currently available in the school program. These activities are provided during the academic school year or the summer following the eighth grade and throughout secondary school.

Congratulations Zacchariah, keep up the good work!