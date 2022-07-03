Angela Grossetti Named Dillon Middle School Teacher Of The Year

Mrs. Angela (Angel) Bailey Grossetti has been selected as Teacher of the Year at Dillon Middle School.

Mrs. Grossetti is from Dillon, South Carolina. She is a 1990 graduate of Dillon High School. Mrs. Grossetti attended Francis Marion University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Political Science. She continued her education at the University of South Carolina, where she earned her Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Social Studies. She has two years of cumulative teaching experience at Dillon Christian School and has taught four years of Social Studies at Dillon Middle School.

Mrs. Grossetti believes in a good work ethic and encourages her students to perform at their highest abilities. She also believes in teaching Social Studies conceptually in order to appeal to different types of intelligence she feels all students possess. Mrs. Grossetti states, “I am thankful and honored that my colleagues bestowed this honor upon me. I want to thank our entire staff for the positive, supportive environment they help create at school, because it takes all of us to support our children at DMS.”

Dillon Middle School is proud to have Mrs. Grossetti represent our school as Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 School Year.