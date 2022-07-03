St. Stephens United Methodist Church Lead Father’s Day Worship Service

St. Stephens United Methodist Church men conducted the entire worship service on Father’s Day. One of their very own new Lay Servant’s Travis Robinson brought the message. They had a “hallelujah good time” worshipping and praising God together. The doors of St. Stephens UMC are always open to anyone and everyone who wants to join the body of Christ. Pictured from the top step on the left to the right are Willie Bethea, Nicholas Blakely, Bruce Page, Travis Robinson, Corbin Manning, Jontre Manning, Alphoso James, Wayne McRae, James Rice, Roosevelt Cross, Savad McGirt, and Rev. Rickey L. Stuckey. Not pictured are Jhyree Brigman and Preston Green. (Contributed Photo)