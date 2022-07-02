PHOTO GALLERY: Latta United Methodist Church Holds Ice Cream Social To Welcome New Pastor And Wife

ICE CREAM SOCIAL TO WELCOME PASTOR MATT AND ALYSSA TO LATTA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Saturday, July 2, 2022, Latta United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

Members of Latta United Methodist Church held an ice cream social on Saturday to welcome Pastor Matt Scott and his wife, Alyssa. There were several different types of ice cream and toppings, cookies, chips, and more. Everyone enjoyed getting to meet Pastor Matt and Alyssa and are excited to hear his first sermon tomorrow at the 11:00 a.m. service. All are invited to attend. The church is located at 306 North Marion Street, Latta.

(Photos by Rhonda Dew and Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

PHOTO GALLERY

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge.











