With quiet fortitude, Vivian McInnis Reid Fogartie entered the Church Triumphant early in the morning of June 23, 2022.

Born on August 3, 1924, to Norman Augustus McInnis and Nannie Elizabeth McGilvary in Raeford, NC, “Mrs. Vee” grew up in Dundarrach, NC. Upon graduation from Hoke High School, she attended Flora McDonald College after which she launched an active and successful professional career as the proprietor of a kindergarten in Warrenton, NC, a staff member of 4-H, and a realtor. But her true calling was exhibited in her years as an elementary and middle school science teacher in Dillon, SC. Her devotion to her students and her relentless pursuit of excellence garnered her the 1968 SC Teacher of the Year Award. In her “spare” time, Vivian was active in her church, taught Sunday school, and served on the Presbyterian Women’s Council.

In addition to her other interests and responsibilities, Vivian enjoyed gardening, reading, entertaining, traveling, studying genealogy and her Scottish heritage, and playing board games and puzzles. Ever the epitome of Southern grace and charm, Mrs. Vee made everyone around her feel comfortable and welcomed.

She married William Harry Reid with whom she had two children: Anne Reid Hill of Lexington, SC and William Harry Reid, Jr. of Columbia, SC. In 1978, Vivian and fellow widower, Dr. James E. Fogartie, were married. Without hesitation she welcomed new additions to the blended family and then spouses and a flurry of grandchildren. Blood relative or not, she always extended hospitality and unbounded affection.

Her warmth and charm endeared her not only to the members of the Fogartie family but also to the entire congregation of the First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, South Carolina, where her husband served as Senior Pastor. Clothed in dignity, Vivian was unfailingly gracious, consistently humble, and wickedly funny. She valued intelligence, promoted education, appreciated talent, exhibited kindness, and took every opportunity to dote on those she loved.

Preceded in death by six siblings, Vivian is survived by her children Anne (spouse: Jim) and Billy, granddaughters Elizabeth Anne Hill of Lexington, SC, and Jamie Hill Brown (spouse: Michael Cameron Brown) of Roswell, GA , and great -grandchildren Chase Michael Brown and Kennedy Anne Brown.

The members of the Fogartie clan for whom she cared and who loved her are Ann Douglass (deceased), Elizabeth, Arthur, Kyung-Won, Jim, Carol, Susan, Stuart, Jackie, Drew, Michael, James, Marie, Douglass, Preston, Kathryn, Tom and nine “bonus” great-grandchildren.

Vivian lived in the moment, made those she met feel important, and remained, to her last days, compassionate, considerate, and interested. On this day – and in all those to come – “her children rise up and call her blessed.”

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Columbia Presbyterian Community, Lexington, South Carolina. A reception will follow immediately after the service. The family will have a private burial at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorials to be sent to: Dundarrach Community Church, 5497 St. Paul’s Road, Shannon, NC, 28386.