PHOTO GALLERY: NFL Star Darius Leonard Holds Football Camp In Lake View

NFL Star Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts hosted a FREE Youth Football Camp on Saturday, July 2, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Lake View High School in Lake View, SC.

Over 200 local kids (ages 7-17) attended the camp and learned the fundamentals of football through a fun day of drills, training, sportsmanship, and fun games. The camp was led by Darius, NFL colleagues, and local coaches.

Each camper received a SWAG bag, a camp t-shirt, and lunch.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

