PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Baptist Church Holds ‘Monumental’ Vacation Bible School

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held the opening ceremonies for Vacation Bible School on Sunday, June 12, with a meal for the workers and the children.

Afterwards, Mount Calvary Baptist Church’s Children’s Director Miss Linda McKenzie opened Vacation Bible School with a warm welcome to all of those in attendance. The American flag, the Christian flag, and the Bible were all acknowledged with respect.

The theme of the Vacation Bible School is “Monumental.”

It is a place where children celebrate God’s Greatness and have a “Howlin’ Good Time.”

“Monumental” has been filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences for the kids to see, hear, and touch.

They have enjoyed various activities throughout the week.

VBS lasted through Thursday, June 16. There were classes for 2- and 3-year olds through youth with senior adult classes.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon. Pastor Harold Cooke.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge on desktop computers.





























