DHEC, CareSouth Carolina To Hold Grand Opening For New Combined Location In Dillon County

DILLON, S.C. – Tomorrow, June 11, CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate their new combined location located at 1016 Old Latta Hwy. in Dillon that opened on May 10. This is a by-invitation only event.

The new, 18,640 square-foot facility replaces the previous DHEC County Health Department and CareSouth Carolina locations. The last day of operations at both of those sites was May 4.

Guest speakers include Rep. Jackie Hayes, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer, CareSouth Carolina CEO Ann Lewis, DHEC Bureau of Community Nutrition Services Director Berry Kelly, and DHEC Pee Dee Region Public Health Director Jim Bruckner.

“We truly appreciate CareSouth Carolinas commitment to expanding the provision of primary care and other related health services in Dillon County,” Bruckner said. “In this partnership DHEC/Dillon County Health Department has merged its preventive health, immunizations and other specialty clinical services with CareSouth Carolina’s programs.

“This change will benefit Dillon County Health Department clients as they will now have access to all of CareSouth Carolina services. We appreciate this opportunity to improve services to the residents of Dillon County.”

DHEC continues to provide both WIC services and COVID vaccinations at the new office.

CareSouth Carolina continues to provide preventive health services in Dillon including family planning, Sexually Transmitted Diseases/Infections, HIV, immunizations, family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, substance abuse prevention program, dental, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, behavioral health counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, x-ray, migrant services and veteran’s choice provider.

The opening of this building is the result of many years of collaboration among several partners including DHEC Pee Dee, Dillon County and other local colleagues.

“This unique sharing of the new building with DHEC is an exciting opportunity to expand services in Dillon County, providing a medical home for those who do not have a consistent source of care,” Lewis said.

The new facility will also provide space for additional primary care providers and additional support services including a pharmacy with a drive-thru.

“Collaboration is the key to success. We are super excited about the services that will be provided at this state-of-the-art facility,” said Kelly. “The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children – better known as WIC – serves to safeguard the health of low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, breastfeeding promotion and support, and referrals to health care.

“According to a recent WIC participation report, Dillon County has over 1,159 WIC participants. I’d like to give a very special thanks to CareSouth Carolina and all that contributed to this effort.”