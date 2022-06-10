Primary Early Voting Ends, Election Day Voting Set To Open June 14

COLUMBIA, SC (June 10, 2022) – With the early voting period ending today, the S.C. Election Commission wants to share important reminders about voting on Election Day.

Through Thursday, June 9, nearly 80,000 South Carolinians had voted early in the June Primaries since the early voting period opened on Tuesday, May 31. Nearly 16,000 voted on June 9, which was the busiest day of the period so far.

Complete statistics, including Friday’s numbers, will be available at scvotes.gov on Monday.

Voting on Tuesday, June 14:

-Polls will be open June 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

-Voters in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

-Check your sample ballot and find your polling place at scVOTES.gov before leaving to vote.

-Make sure to bring your Photo ID.

If you still have an absentee ballot:

-For the ballot to count, it must be received by the county voter registration office no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 14.

-Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. Make sure the witness provides an address.

-Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to ensure it arrives on time.

-You can also have an authorized returnee return your ballot for you (must complete authorized returnee form).

-Photo ID is required when returning the absentee ballot in person.

Find election results on election night at scVOTES.gov.