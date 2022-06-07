National Garden Week Proclaimed In City Of Dillon

Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Phil Wallace has proclaimed National Garden Week in the City of Dillon.



The proclamation says:

National Garden Week

Proclamation

Whereas, Gardeners have a passion for nurturing the beauty and resources of the earth through the planting of seeds, the care of all plants and the riches of their efforts: and

Whereas, Gardeners seek to add beauty, splendor, fragrance and nutrition to our lives through the growing of herbs, vegetables, foliage and flowers; and

Whereas, Gardeners work to preserve our country’s traditional spirit of independence and initiative through innovation and hard work; and

Whereas, Gardeners advocate the importance of all creatures, large and small, that share our world and their roles in a balanced and productive ecology; and

Whereas, Gardening furnishes a challenging and productive activity for our citizens, for those just learning as well as those having years of experience; and

Whereas, Gardening promotes a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime, helps reduce stress from other areas of our life, teaches that rewards can come from diligent efforts; and

Whereas, Gardening enables members of Garden Clubs across the nation and the world to make a world of difference in the communities where they reside and work;

Now, Therefore Be It Resolved, that in an effort to acknowledge the importance of Gardening and the numerous contributions of Gardeners, The City of Dillon hereby designates the week of June 5th – 11th, 2022, as

National Garden Week.