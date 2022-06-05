Assistant Solicitor States His Intentions To Try 15-Year-Old Shooter In Brown Murder Case As Adult

By Betsy Finklea

The 15-year-old charged in the murder of a local nurse practitioner, Tim Brown, had his 48-hour detention hearing at juvenile court on Wednesday before Judge Salley Huggins-McIntyre.

Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel said the petitions against the 15-year-old included murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary first, and criminal conspiracy.

Daniel said that on Friday, May 27th, the 15-year-old and another juvenile went into the home of the victim, took a couple of guns and a box of cash and exited the house. While they were coming out of the house, Brown pulled up in his driveway. The suspect had Brown’s gun which he had just stolen, walked up to the car, and fired rounds through the windshield. Brown begged for his life, and the suspect continued to shoot into Brown, who died of his injuries. The suspect was arrested shortly thereafter. Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes.

Daniel said the Sheriff’s Office did an outstanding job in this case. He said the Sheriff’s Office worked tirelessly and secured confessions from all three suspects.

Two others were arrested—a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old. Daniel said the 17-year-old gave the other two juveniles the code to get into the house.

Daniel stated that it was his intent to ask the court to try both juveniles as adults.

Daniel stated that the 15-year-old was the shooter, and he would definitely seek a waiver to adult court in his case. He will make a decision on the 14-year-old at a later date, but at this time is seeking to have him tried as an adult as well.

Daniel said that the 15-year-old had a prior record that included a weapons charge in 2017, an assault and battery by mob charge in 2019, an assault and battery by mob charge in 2021, and an assault and battery third degree charge in 2022. Daniel asked that due to the serious nature of the charges, the confession, and his intent to try the 15-year-old as an adult that the court continue to detain him and order a pre-waiver evaluation.

The 15-year-old’s attorney, Nathan Scales, said while he understood why the court would be hesitant to set bond he asked for strict house arrest. He said his client cooperated fully and that he would like the court to take that in consideration.

The 15-year-old’s grandmother said this “whole thing was way out of character” for her grandson, and she thought they had the “wrong people.” She said she has never known him to do anything like this before.

The 14-year-old’s hearing was not held and was waived by the defense. Daniel asked that he also remain detained and that a pre-waiver evaluation be ordered.

Daniel explained to The Herald that “ By law, pre-waiver evaluations must be done before the judge can decide on whether he can try them as adults. Once those evaluations are complete, hearing will be held on whether those juveniles are tried as adults or juveniles.”

The 17-year-old will have his first appearance in General Sessions Court the week of June 13th. The law requires that a circuit court judge hear bond on these types of charges.

Judge Huggins-McIntyre ordered that the two juveniles remain detained and that the pre-waiver evaluations be done.

“Today, we began the process of moving this case from juvenile court to adult court, because we believe the severity of these offenses warrants that. This senseless act of violence needs a proportional response from the criminal justice system. My heart breaks for Mr. Brown’s family, and I’m going to do everything I can to get justice for them,” Daniel told The Herald.

Funeral arrangements for Brown are being handled by Prestige Funeral Home in Dillon.