Early Voting Is Now Underway

by  • 

Early voting has begun in Dillon County and throughout the state of South Carolina.
In May, Governor Henry McMaster signed into law legislation passed by the General Assembly that establishes early voting in South Carolina.
Early voting began on Tuesday, May 31 and will end on Friday, June 10th. The office will be closed Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th
Election Day is Tuesday, June 14th. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

ANN BLOUNT of the Dillon County Voter Registration Office and Michael Grice, chairman of the Dillon County Election Commission, are ready for early voters. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

SUSIE EDWARDS, director of the Dillon County Voter Registration Office, works on programming machines for the upcoming election. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email