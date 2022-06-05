Early Voting Is Now Underway

Early voting has begun in Dillon County and throughout the state of South Carolina.

In May, Governor Henry McMaster signed into law legislation passed by the General Assembly that establishes early voting in South Carolina.

Early voting began on Tuesday, May 31 and will end on Friday, June 10th. The office will be closed Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th

Election Day is Tuesday, June 14th. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.