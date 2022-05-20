Man Arrested In September 2021 Murder

A man has been arrested in the death of Qushawn Alford in September 2021, according to Chief David Lane of the City of Dillon Police Department.



Bradley Wheeler has been arrested on charges of Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder, Felon In Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

This arrest was made after an extensive investigation into the murder of Qushawn Alford. Alford was a victim of murder that occurred on September 5, 2021 on Wix Road in the City of Dillon .

Wheeler has also been arrested on charges of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime which occurred on S. MacArthur Avenue on April9, 2022. This incident also occurred in the City of Dillon.