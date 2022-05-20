$1,000 Reward Offered In Barry Dunham Case

A $1000.00 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this homicide at Miller’s, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 23rd, 2022 at approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Miller’s on Kentyre Road for a report of shots fired, with one person shot. Upon Deputies arriving on scene, a male victim was located in the parking lot, between two vehicles with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Barry Ameer Dunham. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced deceased.

If anyone has any information about this incident, we ask you to contact Detective Reggie Thompson and share that information. You may contact Detective Thompson at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch non-emergency at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or though the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook® page.