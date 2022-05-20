Services for Christine Bryant Bourgoin were held 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Resthaven Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Ms. Christine, 80, went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Born in Dillon County, SC, September 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John L. Bryant Sr. and Margaret Belle Bryant. She was a member of Floyd Dale Full Gospel Church, and was a retired store manager with Jone’s retail store. Through her life she faced many challenges and obstacles, but she never let her faith waiver. As her time was drawing near her faith in God only grew stronger and she was excited to see Jesus face to face, the one whom she had served and loved for many years.

Survivors include her son, Tim Bourgoin (Edna) of Dillon; daughter, Kim Gough (Bo) of Floyd Dale; grandchildren, Kasi Bakazan (Ethan), T.J. Bourgoin, Lauren Bourgoin (Ryan), Sierra Bourgoin (Chris), Ashlyee Lane (Keith); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Rolland, Whitley, Addy, Colton, and Willow; special great-granddaughter, Jay; brothers, Rev. John L. Bryant Jr. (Sarah), Frank Bryant (Maxine); sister, Linda Strickland; numerous nieces and nephews; a special sister-in-law, Janice Bryant; special friend, Shirley Holder; and many special family members who stood by her side.

Ms. Bourgoin was predeceased in death by her parents; an infant son, James Lester Bourgoin; brother, Billy Bryant. Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.