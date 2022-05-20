Marilyn B. Ray, age 87, of Stockbridge, Georgia passed on May 14, 2022. Marilyn was born May 17, 1934 in Lake View, South Carolina to the late C.I. Bullock (Doc) and Josephine Bullock and was married to the late Dudley Ray. She was preceded in death by her brothers Billy Bullock, Eugene Bullock, and her sister Mary Lee Thigpen.

Marilyn was raised in Latta, South Carolina. She attended Latta High School where she was the first majorette.

She worked in banking and was the owner of both a floristry and an in-home daycare. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, as well as sweets – especially ice cream and chocolate.

She enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She loved hummingbirds and fishing. Marilyn was known for having a “green thumb,” being able to plant and grow anything.

Survivors include her children, Gail (Joe) Smith, Billy (Debbie) Ray, and Sue (Spencer) East; grandchildren, Tammy (Eddie) Patterson, Stephanie Smith, Lee (Krystal) East, Jason (Kyna) Smith, Lynn Parkerson, Billy Joe Smith, Kyle (Genevieve) Ray; great grand children, Zackary (Mandy) East, Kaitlyn (Christopher) Thomas, Ashton Smith, Dawson Smith, Hunter East, Cole Parkerson, Dillon Patterson, Lexi East, Laikyn Eilering, Ronnie, Lily Parkerson, Anna Parkerson, Jase Smith, Ethan Smith, Brantley Smith and Blair Ray; great-great grand children, Walker East, Alexa and soon to be Palmer Thomas; honorary grand children, Regina Thomas, Laura Smith and Donny Smith.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.. graveside at Magnolia Cemetery with Kannaday Funeral Home Latta, S.C assisting. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.