Filing Opens For Dillon County Council District Two Seat

Filing for the Dillon County Council District Two Seat held by the late Christopher Miller will open on Friday, May 20th at 12 noon and will close on Saturday, May 28th at 12 noon. Filing will take place at the Dillon County Voter Registration Office at 305 West Hampton Street, Dillon.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, July 12th. If a run-off is necessary, it will take place on Tuesday, July 26th.