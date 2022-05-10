COVID-19 Vaccination Event Set For May 12th

The South Carolina Department of Education will host a Vaccination Event on May 12, 2022.

According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 53% of eligible Dillon County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 76% nationally.

In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Dillon County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It. Join us in South Carolina’s fight against COVID-19.

Attendees 5+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18+ will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Dillon High School

1730 Highway 301 N

Dillon, SC 29536

NOTE:

Attendees 5-11 can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees 12+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Attendees 18+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.