Services for Henry Rivers Stephens, Jr. were held 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 3:00-4:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Stephens, 90, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at his brother’s residence in Hartsville, SC.Born in Chesterfield County, SC, June 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Henry Rivers Stephens, Sr. and Isralee Bowers Stephens. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughters, Toni Hudson of Darlington, and Belinda Aman (Barry) of Wausau, Wisconsin; step-children, Ronnie Williams of Timmonsville, Pete Williams, and Edna Daniels, both of Dillon; brothers, Charlie Stephens (Betty) of Darlington, and Harrison Stephens of Hartsville; 42 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and special nieces, Renee Stephens and Cindy Bailey.

Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Jackson Williams Stephens; step-son, John Henry Williams; sister, Carolyn Thomas; and brother, Depree Stephens.