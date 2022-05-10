Graveside services for Fleetwood Cook will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held following the service at the cemetery.

Mrs. Cook, 87, went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, and also to be with her husband Woodrow on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Born in Dillon County, SC, October 20, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Leon James Barfield and Leatha Illene Miller Barfield.

Survivors include her children, Linda Priester (Richard) of Marion, Robert Gray (Lisa) of Hamer, Connie Meriweather (Marcus) of Augusta, GA, Carmela Huggins (Rick) of Dillon, and Christopher Cook (Brandy) of Florence; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Cook; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Gray; brother, Louis “Bunk” Barfield; and her sister, Shelvy King.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Pruitt Health Care for the care given to Mrs. Cook during her stay with them over the many years she was a patient there.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.