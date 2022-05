Prior to the Waccamaw game, Dillon’s Seniors, Jenascia Lester and Chloe Dove, were honored and thanked for their contributions to the varsity softball program. Dove thanked everyone for making her feel as though she is part of the team as she has suffered with an injury for nearly 2 years.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it imto a single screen, and then again to enlarge.