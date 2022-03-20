PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Varsity Baseball Picks Up Win Over Mullins

The Dillon Wildcats picked up a 15-0 win in the run-ruled 3-inning game over the visiting Mullins Auctioneers in varsity baseball on Monday, March 14, at Dillon Memorial Stadium in Dillon.

Dillon’s pitcher, #16, had an easy top of the first inning facing only 4 batters.

Mullins’ pitcher, #17, hit Dillon’s #7 with a pitch to place the lead-off batter on first. The next batter, #25, was also hit by a pitch. #25 hit a grounder was out at first on a grounder to second but picked up a rbi. Dillon’s #2 scored on a passed ball. #21 garnered a walk. #8 hit a grounder to second and arrived safely due to an error to place runners on the corners. #3 garnered a walk. A runner arrived safely at home. With runners on the corner, Dillon’s #3 stole second. #16 was hit by a pitch to load the bases. #6 garnered a walk and a run crossed home plate. #4 also garnered a walk and another run came home to give Dillon a 5-0 lead. #7 hit one to left for a double and 2 rbi. #2 garnered a walk. #25 popped up to first for out 2. #21 lines one to left for a single and 2 rbi to give Dillon a 9-0 lead. With runners on the corners, the runner at first advanced to second on a passed ball. #8 hit a grounder to third and arrived safely at first due to an error.

With the bases loaded, #3 hits fly to center and ended up on third, and 3 runs scored. Dillon now led 12-0. #16 was hit by a pitch. #6 hits a grounder to short, and the runner at first was out at second on a fielder’s choice. Dillon’s pitcher faced only 3 batters in the top of the second inning and retired all three with strike outs.

Dillon added 3 runs in the bottom of the second inning. Dillon will travel to Waccamaw on Friday, March 18, for a 7:00 p.m. game. Support your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

