Golden Achievers Community Development Center Holds Ribbon Cutting (with photo gallery)

A GRAND OPENING was held on Saturday for Golden Achievers Community Development Center. Golden Achievers Community Development Center (GACDC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the opening of a new educational center. GACDC is devoted to improving the quality of life of youth and adults in the community by providing enrichment, education development, mentoring and essential resources to those in need. Pictured in one photo, left to right, are Sharonda Jacobs (Secretary), Kimberly Greer-Alford (Afterschool Program Supervisor) Alicia Greer (President/CEO), and Douglas Pernell (Dillon County Sheriff). Pictured in another photo are Sharonda Jacobs (Secretary), Dillon City Councilman James Washington, Alicia Greer (President/CEO), Kimberly Greer-Alford (Afterschool Program Supervisor), and Dillon City Councilman Tim Cousar. (Photos by Johnne Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

