Nine People Arrested On City Drug Warrants

Nine people were arrested on city drug warrants, according to City of Dillon Police Chief David Lane.



On Friday, March 11, 2022, the Dillon Police Departmetn along with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force conducted a drug warrant round-up.

The following was seized during the operation: marijuana, meth, crack, cocaine, U.S. currentcy, and six guns from five convicted felons. This operation was from a six-month long investigation targeting drug dealers.

Among those arrested were:

—Thurmond Scott, Jr.—possession of crack

—Amanda Gail Williamson—possession with intent to distribute meth.

—Evelyn Morales, possession of crack.

—Brandon Lavette Davis—felon in possession of a firearm and distribution of cocaine.

—Kosmeek Shamir Wilson—felon in possession of a firearm and distribution of cocaine.

—Rakeem Maurice Davis—felon in possession of firearm and possession of controlled substance.

—Jamar Davonte Campbell—felon in possession and distribution of crack.

—Bryan Otis Dixon—possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of controlled substance.

—Anthony Kenya McInnis—felon in possession and distribution of crack cocaine.

