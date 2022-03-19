Dillon Middle School Holds Homecoming

Dillon Middle School held its homecoming program at the Dillon Middle School Gymnasium on January 31, 2022. There were twenty homecoming contestants.

DMS school principal, Rodney Cook, began the ceremony by welcoming our parents, guests, and students. Miss Dionna Graves proudly sang the National Anthem. Mr. Tiburcio exquisitely played a selection on his violin. Mr. Nick Berry and Mr. Antwyan Dunson provided the audience with a wonderful rendition of the song, “Renegades.” The 6th grade DMS Homecoming Dancers provided a wonderful dance routine under the direction of Mrs. Allison. Mrs. Hart, leader of the Homecoming Program, then began the Homecoming Court Celebration by introducing the contestants. Each contestant was escorted down an elegant red walkway while they were being introduced. To end the celebration, the DHS Varsity Cheerleaders held a pep rally.

The homecoming queen and court were announced on February 1, 2022. The Dillon Middle School 2021-2022 Homecoming Queen is Miss London McCollum, first runner-up Miss Riyana Carmichael, and second runner-up Miss Janesha Jones.

Dillon Middle School is very proud of the contestants and everyone that participated in making the homecoming program a success. DMS would like to give a special thanks to Mrs. Hart, Mrs. Allison, Mrs. McCollum, Mrs. McLellan, and Mrs. Holcomb for making this program possible.

