Kenneth Stephen Dove, 83, of Dillon, SC, peacefully passed away at his home on March 16, 2022, after a brief illness.

Ken was born on October 30, 1938, in Dillon, SC. Upon graduating from Dillon High School, he joined the U.S. Marines Corp. where he served for 4 years. Upon returning to Dillon Ken was employed by Piedmont Airlines which later became US Air. After retirement, he had time to pursue his love of collecting old tractors and restoring them in their original condition.

Ken was an active member of First Baptist Church in Dillon where he served as a Deacon and various committees.

Ken was predeceased in death by his son, Alan; parents, John A. and Myrtle S. Dove; brothers, Daniel M. Dove, Mervin Dove; sister, Lois Dove.

He is survived by his wife, Joan P. Dove; daughter-in-law, Misty Dove; grandson, Aiden Dove; granddaughter, Addyson Dove; brothers, Vernn Dove, Jim Dove; sister, Gail Pope (Bill); sister-in-law, Jane Dove; also, numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 North 4th Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536.