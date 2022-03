It’s time to SPRING FORWARD! Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13th at 2 a.m. Remember to set your clock ahead one hour when you go to bed on Saturday night. For example, if you go to bed at 10 p.m., set your clock to 11 p.m. before you go to sleep. Also, remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.