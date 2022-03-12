PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Vikings Drop A 2-1 Heartbreaker Loss To Johnsonville

The Latta Vikings dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker loss to the visiting Johnsonville Flashes on Tuesday, March 8, in Latta, S.C., in varsity baseball.

Latta’s Christian Brigman faced only 4 batters in the top of the first inning before Latta came to the plate.

In the bottom of the first inning, Colin Minshew hit a hot one to left for a single. Parker McCormick safely bunted to place runners at first and second. Minshew scored on a throwing error to give Latta a 1-0 lead.

The pitching duel lasted until the top of the fifth inning. The second batter for Johnsonville in the top of the fifth inning, #19 hit one to right and ended up on second. With 2 outs in the inning, Camren Jackson hit a grounder up the middle for a single and a rbi to knot the score at 1.

At the end of 7 innings of play, the score remained tied at 1.

Gatlin Johnson took over on the mound for Latta with 2 outs in the eighth inning and the bases loaded. Johnsonville hit one up the middle and a run scored but Johnsonville’s #10 was thrown out at home attempting to score. Johnsonville led 2-1 going into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Gavin Davis pitched the final 3 outs for Johnsonville to pick up the save for Johnsonville.

Gavin Fennell picked up the win while pitching 7 innings. He struck out 10, walked no one, and allowed 4 hits.

Christian Brigman was charged with the loss for the Vikings. He allowed five hits in 7 2/3 innings and 2 runs while striking out 5.

Latta’s Parker McCormick, Colin Minshew, Seth Minshew, and Andrew Bryant each managed a hit.

Camren Jackson led the Flashes with 2 hits in 3 at-bats.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.







































