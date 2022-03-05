New K-9s Expected To Make Big Impact At Sheriff’s Office

Two new additions are expected to make a big impact at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis, a narcotics detection K-9, and Bristol, a tracking K-9, will be important tools in helping to locate illegal narcotics and people.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said there was no cost to Dillon County taxpayers in obtaining these dogs.



Elvis, a 19-month-old black lab, came from the Custom K-9 Training Center in Georgia, where both K-9 Elvis and handler Cpl. Keenan Collins trained as a team.Bristol, a 6-month-old bloodhound, came from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and is handled by Det. Ryan Bethea. Det. Bethea and K-9 Bristol are going through extensive training with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office tactical training team and upon completion will be certified through Georgia K-9 by instructor Brandon Braxton.A swearing-in ceremony for both K-9s will be held at a later date. It is at this time that they will receive their official badges.