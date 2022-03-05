New K-9s Expected To Make Big Impact At Sheriff’s Office

Two new additions are expected to make a big impact at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Elvis, a narcotics detection K-9, and Bristol, a tracking K-9, will be important tools in helping to locate illegal narcotics and people.
Sheriff Douglas Pernell said there was no cost to Dillon County taxpayers in obtaining these dogs.

Keenan Collins and Elvis

Elvis, a 19-month-old black lab, came from the Custom K-9 Training Center in Georgia, where both K-9 Elvis and handler Cpl. Keenan Collins trained as a team.

Ryan Bethea and Bristol

Bristol, a 6-month-old bloodhound, came from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and is handled by Det. Ryan Bethea. Det. Bethea and K-9 Bristol are going through extensive training with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office tactical training team and upon completion will be certified through Georgia K-9 by instructor Brandon Braxton.
A swearing-in ceremony for both K-9s will be held at a later date. It is at this time that they will receive their official badges.