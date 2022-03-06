Applications Being Accepted For Rosana D. King Memorial Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the Rosana D. King Memorial Scholarship.

Rosana King

The Rosana D. King Memorial Scholarship has been created by the members of DHS Class of 1983 to honor Mrs. King’s dedication and commitment to all public high school students within Dillon County. Mrs. King served as a high school science teacher and a high school counselor. Her tenure with the public schools of Dillon County spanned over 30 years. Ms. King’s influence spread far beyond the classroom, making an impact on every aspect of her students’ lives. Mrs. King possessed many community, professional, civic, and organizational affiliations. Education was always important to Mrs. King, and she worked diligently to impart the value of higher learning to the students she served.
The scholarship focuses on the academic achievement, as well as the financial need of eligible students at all public high schools. The scholarship applications are available within the school counselors’ offices at Dillon, Latta, and Lake View High Schools. The completed scholarship application, plus a legible high school transcript, must be submitted electronically to the following email: [email protected] gmail.com by April 1, 2022. All criteria must be met in order for the application to be considered.
Three scholarships in the amount of $1000 each will be awarded to a recipient from each public high school, respectively. The scholarship will be payable to the recipients’ chosen college/university or technical school.