PHOTO GALLERY: Marlboro County Bulldogs Defeat Dillon Wildcats Baseball
by Admin 2 •
The visiting Marlboro Bulldogs picked up a win over the Dillon Wildcats in Dillon on Friday, February 25, in varsity baseball.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.
-
-
#15
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #16
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #16
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #16
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #16
-
-
#1 at bat
-
-
The Bulldogs’ #6 hits one to the shortstop
-
-
Marlboro’s #3 lines 1 over first for single
-
-
The Bulldogs’ #7 sac bunts
-
-
#18 at bat
-
-
-
#9
-
-
#3
-
-
Dillon’s #3 hits grounder up the middle
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #25, catches pop-up
-
-
Marlboro’s #20 pops up to the pitcher
-
-
#20 at bat
-
-
Player at bat
-
-
#15 at bat
-
-
#21
-
-
Marlboro’s pitcher, #11
-
-
Dillon’s #2 out at first
-
-
Dillon’s #2 hits a grounder to short
-
-
Marlboro’s pitcher, #11
-
-
Marlboro’s pitcher, #11
-
-
The Bulldog’s #9 hits 1 up the middle
-
-
Player at bat
-
-
#6
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #25
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #25
-
-
Dillon’s pitcher, #25
-
-
Spectators
-
-
Dillon’s #2 safe at third.
-
-
Dillon’s #2 safe at third.
-
-
Dillon’s #1 is out at second
-
-
Dillon’s #1 is out at second
-
-
Dillon’s #1 is out at second
-
-
Dillon’s #25 swings
-
-
Player at bat
-
-
Marlboro’s #15 fouls 1
-
-
Marlboro’s #15 fouls 1