PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Gets Win Over East Clarendon For Chance At Lower State Title

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators advanced to the Lower State 1-A State Championship with 74-62 win over East Clarendon Lady Wolverines in Lake View on Monday, February 21.

The Lake View Gym was packed with fans standing outside for this fast-paced aggressive game.

The visiting East Clarendon Lady Wolverines came to play, and Lake View was up for the game.

East Clarendon controlled the tip-off and quickly East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper sank a 2-point basket for the first lead of the game. Nakendra McElveen sank a free throw. After several attempts from both teams to score, Lake View’s Zan’Dasia McNeil connected for a 3-point basket to cut the lead to 2 points, 5-3. Ja’Niyah Waters sank a 2-point basket to knot the score at 5. East Clarendon responded with a 2-point basket that was answered by The Lady Gators’ Gwendasia Page. Grendasia Page followed with a 2-point basket to take Lake View’s first lead of the game, 9-7. The Lady Wolverines tied the game at 9. Jaleya Ford sank a free throw to go up 1 for the Wild Gators. Talaysia Cooper for 3 as did Jaleya Ford for Lake View. Jaleya Ford was fouled on her next shot attempt and calmly sank 2 free throws. After the first quarter of play, Lake View held a slim 2-point lead, 14-12. Lake View did not commit a foul in the first quarter while East Clarendon committed only 2.

Early in the second quarter of play, Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters connected for a 2-point shot followed by Gwendasia Page with a 2 of her own to give Lake View a 6-point lead, 18-12. The Lady Wolverines’ Talaysia Cooper sank a long 3 as did Savanna Wingard to knot the score at 18. Liberty Whack laid one in for 2 that was answered by Lake View’s Sa’nayah Williams. Liberty Whack added a lay-up to give East Clarendon a 22-20 lead. Jasmine Lloyd added a 2-point basket to give East Clarendon a 4-point cushion, 24-20. However, that score would quickly change as Gwendasia Page sank a 2-point shot followed by a lay-up by Gwendasia Page to knot the score at 24. Ja’Niyah Waters made a lay-up to give Lake View a 2-point lead, 26-24. Lake View’s Zan’Dasia McNeil sank 2 free throws from the charity line, and Tianaa Hamilton laid one in for 2 points to give Lake View a 30-26 lead at halftime.

The excitement continued throughout the game. The fans were very much involved in the game. There was so much noise of from the cheering that it was difficult to hear one’s self even talk. Yes, it was a very exciting game!

Lake View stretched the lead to 9 points after 3 quarters of play.

The gym was “rocking” throughout the entire game as both sets of fans cheered their teams.

In this aggressive game, Lake View committed 3 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half. East Clarendon committed 4 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half.

Lake View continued to prevail in the fourth quarter to advance to the Lower State Championship game to be played in Florence at the Civic Center on Saturday at noon against the Military Magnet Academy Lady Eagles of North Charleston.

Lake View’s Ja’Niyah Waters led the Lady Wild Gators in scoring with 27 points. She connected for five 2-point baskets, four 3-point baskets, and 5 free throws. Jaleya Ford added 17 points with five 2-point baskets and 5 free throws. Gwendasia Page placed 11 points onto the scoreboard as she connected for four 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket. Tianaa Hamilton added four 2-point baskets and a free throw for 9 points. Zan’Dasia McNeil had three 2-point baskets and 2 free throws. Sa’Nayah Waters added a 2-point basket.

East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper led all scorers with 36 points. She had five 3-point baskets, six 2-point baskets, and 9 free throws. Hayden White added 13 points with two 3-point baskets, two 2-point baskets, and 3 free throws. Liberty Whack connected for four 2-point baskets for 8 points. Elizabeth Fleming and Jasmine Lloyd each sank a 2-point basket. Nakendra McElveen sank a free throw.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

