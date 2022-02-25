PHOTO GALLERY: Methodist Men Build 129th Ramp

The Main Street United Methodist Men’s Ministry completed the 129th handicap ramp on Saturday, February 19, at a home in Dillon.



Upon completion of the ramp, the group places a cross and a number on the ramp. Also, a Bible is presented to the recipient.

The Main Street United Methodist Men, headed by Ronnie “Catfish” Carter, have been doing this ministry for over 7 years. Anyone who has a need for a ramp may contact the Main Street United Methodist Church at 843-774-8381.

There are approximately 15 men who participate in this group and devote their time and skills free of charge. Of course, any one, any age can be a part of this group.

The work is mostly done on Saturday. You are invited to join this group. All denominations are welcome.

As with everything else, the price of the ramps have increased tremendously. One can also help defray the cost of these by making a donation. Simply contact the Main Street United Methodist Church.

