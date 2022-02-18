2022 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week Is March 7-11

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will hold the 2022 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week (DSEW) statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for specific reasons. The dates of this year’s event are March 7 – 11, 2022, and beginning this year the SCDMV will proactively notify eligible drivers who can take advantage of the program.

The SCDMV will send notices by February 14, 2022, to all customers who may qualify for the program according to its records. Customers who receive a letter are encouraged to bring it into a branch office with them during DSEW, March 7-12, 2022.

If you think you may be eligible, visit SCDMVOnline.com to ensure your correct mailing address is on file with the agency or update your mailing address with the SCDMV before correspondence is mailed.

During DSEW, South Carolina drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be eligible to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. No fines or fees are waived during this period.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

• Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

• Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

• Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

• Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

• Operating an unlicensed taxi

To participate in the program, customers must meet all conditions of the suspension(s) and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 7 – 11, 2022 to complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and pay all fees. No fees will be waived.

If required, a suspended driver must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by his or her insurance company.

If a driver has more than one suspension, the SCDMV will recalculate the suspension time.

Only drivers who clear all suspension requirements may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.

DSEW applications will be processed by SCDMV branch offices during the following days and times:

• Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will continue serving those suspensions. For questions related to eligibility, customers can call the SCDMV Contact Center at 803-896-5000.