CSX To Temporarily Close Some Crossings For Repair

CSX Transportation has scheduled the crossing(s) listed below for closure and repair. This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes. All crossings are generally closed anywhere from 2-5 days. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling. Please be prepared for delays and extended travel times.

Latta

Leitner St. (between SW Railroad Ave. and SE Railroad Ave.)-Closing on/around Feb 21

Rice St. (between SW Railroad Ave. and SE Railroad Ave.)-Closing on/around Feb. 21

Academy St. (Mill St. and NE Railroad Ave.)-Closing on/around Feb 22

The following will be closed sometime between Feb 23 and March 3:

Dillon

Fairfield Rd. (between Old Latta Hwy. and Homelight Rd.)

Old Latta Hwy.- State Hwy. 25 (between Fairfield Rd. and Homelight Rd.)

Woodle Dr. (between Old Latta Hwy. and US 501)

Cannon St./Palmetto St. (between Railroad Ave. and MacArthur Ave.)

Calhoun St. (between Railroad Ave. and MacArthur Ave.)