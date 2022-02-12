Sheriff’s Office Enacts Program To Help Drivers With Autism And Down Syndrome

By Betsy Finklea

When Sheriff Douglas Pernell was campaigning for office, one of his pledges was to enact a program to alert law enforcement to drivers who are autistic or who have down syndrome and who may not react as law enforcement would expect should they be stopped for any reason.



Sheriff Pernell has lived up to this promise by getting stickers that these drivers can display on their cars.

The sticker is yellow and shaped like a yield sign. It says “Autism/Down Syndrome: May Not Follow Commands, May Not Speak, May Not Act In Unexpected Ways.”

Moses Heyward, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Community Liaison, said this is an important tool to help law enforcement know that a person they are approaching may not follow the commands. He said this helps avoid misunderstandings and issues that may arise during traffic stops.

Heyward said that they hope this will strengthen relationships and help protect those who may not be able to communicate for themselves. This is just another way that the Sheriff’s Office is supporting citizens and giving officers the tools they need to do their jobs properly.

If you would like a sticker, please call Moses Heyward at 843-506-4973, and he will be happy to assist you.