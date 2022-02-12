Golf Course Donated To City Of Dillon

On December 31, 2021, the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course officially became the property of the City of Dillon.

The golf course was given to the city as a charitable contribution in memory of Vivian Johnson, the wife of Robert Johnson. The contribution includes the golf course, the Pro shop, two ponds, and the cart shed. The Country Club and the pool is not included in the contribution. The appraised value is $310,000. As part of the agreement, the golf course has been named the Vivian L. Johnson Memorial Golf Course. Robert Johnson, his children, and grandchildren will have lifetime membership rights to the golf course and its amenities.

The major terms of the agreement between Twin Lakes Enterprises, LLC, and the City of Dillon are: (Taken verbatim from the agreement)

1. Twin Lakes shall convey and Dillon shall accept the conveyance of the Property no later than December 31, 2021.

2. Dillon agrees to provide any documentation of the transfer needed to allow Twin Lakes to take advantage of tax benefits resulting from the transfer.

3. Dillon agrees not to sell, trade, convey or otherwise transfer the Property for a period of three (3) years after the date of conveyance.

4. In the event Dillon does convey the Property before the expiration of the three (3) year period above, Dillon agrees to indemnify Twin Lakes for any adverse tax consequences as a result of the transfer from the proceeds of the sale of the Property. Said indemnification shall not exceed the sale price of the Property provided that the Property is sold for Fair Market Value at the time of transfer.

5. Dillon agrees to be responsible for 2021 taxes, if any.

6. Dillon agrees that Robert Johnson, his children and grandchildren shall have lifetime membership rights to use the golf course and other amenities at the golf course. If Dillon transfers or conveys the Property, this provision shall be made known to any purchaser and must be a continued requirement of any agreement for subsequent purchases.

7. Dillon agrees to name the golf course the Vivian I. Johnson Memorial Golf Course.

8. The parties agree that the appraised value of the Property is $310,00.00 based on an appraisal by Moore Martin Real Estate Valuation Services on September 18, 2021. A copy of said appraisal has been provided to and reviewed by both parties.

9. Dillon agrees to be responsible for all maintenance on the entrance to the parking lot and the parking lot and to provide to Twin Lakes its successors or assigns the permanent and irrevocable right to use the entrance and parking lot.

10. Twin Lakes agrees to provide Dillon use and access to the women’s restroom (former ladies locker room) located on Lot 1 for use by lady golfers and their guests.

11. Dillon represents and warrants that the terms of this Agreement have been or will be approved by its governing body prior to the date of conveyance.

At the January meeting of the Dillon City Council, Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace announced that the city now had ownership of the golf course. He thanked Robert Johnson and the Johnson Foundation. He said he hoped they could move forward with some grants.