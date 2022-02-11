Dillon School District Four received a good audit report at a recent meeting. The board received an unmodified opinion for the year ended June 30, 2021.
This is a clean opinion with no findings and is the best opinion that one can receive. Rebecca Brendle of Camp, Moring & Brendle, LLC, presented the report.
District Four Receives Good Audit Report
