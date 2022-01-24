PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Wildcats Get Win Over Lake View

The Dillon Wildcats returned home on Wednesday with a 53-22 win over Lake View in varsity basketball action played in Lake View.

Dillon controlled the tip-off and built up an 8-0 lead with 4:19 remaining in the first quarter. Lake View quickly responded with two 2-point baskets before Dillon placed 7 unanswered points onto the scoreboard to go up 15-4.

After the first quarter of play, Dillon was up 17-4. Each team committed 2 fouls in the first quarter of play.

Dillon’s DeMarco Bethea connected on a reverse lay-up to begin the second quarter of play. Charles Bethea sank a free throw for the Wildcats. Temarrian Davis connected for a 2-point basket, and Chris Wright laid one in for 2 points to give Dillon a 27-6 lead. By halftime, Dillon was up 33-8.

Dillon committed 5 fouls in the second quarter, and Lake View committed 6 fouls.

After 3 quarters of play, Dillon was up 41-15.

Dillon committed 8 fouls in the third quarter while Lake View committed only 3 fouls.

Early in the fourth quarter, Dillon was up 51-17.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

