PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Lady Gators Defeat Dillon

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators handed the visiting Dillon Lady Wildcats a 46-26 loss in Lake View on Wednesday, January 12.

Lake View held a 7-4 lead after the first quarter and had committed only 1 foul during that period while Dillon committed 4 fouls.

The Lady Wild Gators poured in 20 points in the second quarter while Dillon was held scoreless as the basketball refused to go through the hoop. Thus, Lake View held a convincing 27-4 lead at halftime that would prove to be too much for Dillon to overcome.

In the second quarter, Lake View committed 4 fouls, and Dillon committed 3 fouls.

After 3 quarters of play, Lake View was up by 31 points, 41-10. This quarter Dillon committed only 2 fouls while Lake View committed 3 fouls.

Dillon managed to play 16 points onto the scoreboard in the fourth quarter while Lake View added 5 points.

Lake View committed 4 fouls, and Dillon committed 3 fouls in the final quarter.