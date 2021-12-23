Latta – Ruth Elizabeth Strickland, 88, a lifelong resident of Latta, SC peacefully departed her earthly life on December 18, 2021 and now is in the presence of her Lord and savior she so faithfully served throughout her life. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Latta Church of God with interment in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, SC, with the Rev. Burch Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 21 2021 at Kannaday Funeral Home, 205 N. Richardson St., Latta, SC.

Born in Dillon County, SC, January 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Burrell Justin “Jack” and Effie Love Jones. She was a member of the Latta Church of God. A devout and devoted Christian, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, she always put her family’s needs before her own. She taught her children the importance of church and to always put God first in everything you do. She serviced the textile industry as a master seamstress, and supervisor for many years. Among her favorite things in life were her love for singing, listening to gospel music, and her passion for beautiful flowers.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carl (Brenda) Strickland of Lumberton, NC; John (Lois) Strickland of Latta, SC; Sybil (Alfred) Cockfield, Johnsonville, SC and Carolyn (Mark) Gailmore, Thomasville, NC. Her most favorite saying was “I Love All My Children.” Eight grandchildren, James “Jim” (Jessica) Strickland, Jacksonville, FL; Kevin Strickland, Jacksonville, FL; Joni (Derrick) Brewer, Gaffney SC; Brandon (Amanda) Cockfield, Florence, SC; Bridget Cockfield, Johnsonville, SC, Andrew (Megan) Barnes, Lexington, NC; Mitchell Hulon and John Strickland. In addition, she is survived by twelve great grandchildren, two brothers, Bobby Jones and Aaron Gandy; three sisters, Katie Tolar, Frances (Gene) Foxworth and Jennie (Bobbie) Montrose.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, John Leonard Strickland and three sons; Jimmy Carson Strickland, Clyde Mitchell Strickland “Mickey” and Marvin Russell Strickland “Rusty,” three brothers and seven sisters.

A special thanks goes to the staff of Westchester Harbour Memory Care, High Point, NC, for the love and care they gave. Also, a special thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont, High Point, NC, for allowing dignity, comfort, and peacefulness during her last earthly days.

