Death Notices

Aggie Grooms died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the former Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 2412 Rebecca Road, Dillon, SC.

Robert Blount died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 Genesis in Pembroke, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

Sally Madison died on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral services for Jovon Alford “Big Sticky” was held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Powerhouse Christian Center in Dillon, SC. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Alford died on Sunday, December 12, 2022 in Lake Mary, Florida. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral service for Flora McDougal will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Fresh Beginnings Church in Dillon, SC. Burial will follow at the Free Rock Church Cemetery in Clio, SC. Ms. McDougal died on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Morrison Manor Hospice House in Laurinburg, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 4018 Sinclair Road, Dillon, SC.