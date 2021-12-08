PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Girls Basketball v. West Columbus

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators defeated the visiting West Columbus Vikings of Cerro Cordo, NC, in Lake View on Monday, December 6.

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators wasted little time getting onto the scoreboard as Jaleya Ford laid one in for 2 points. From there, Lake View continued to score and by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Gators were up 22-3.

At halftime, Lake View was up 30-9 and hadn’t committed any fouls in the game while the Lady Vikings were guilty of 7 fouls in the first half.

In fact, with 4:34 remaining in the third quarter, Lake View committed their first foul of the game. In the closing moments of the third quarter, Ja’Niyah Water hit a 3-point shot that proved to be her 1,000th point of her varsity basketball career at Lake View.

After 3 quarters of play, Lake View held a great lead.

Lake View will host West Columbus tonight (Thursday, December 9) at 6:00 p.m.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

