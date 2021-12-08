PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Boys Basketball v. West Columbus

The visiting West Columbus Vikings defeated the Lake View Wild Gators 60-39 in varsity basketball action played in Lake View on Monday, December 6.

The Viking controlled the opening tip-off and quickly held a 10-2 lead over Lake View in the early moments of the game. After the first quarter of play, West Columbus was up 19-8 with Lake View committing 2 fouls, and West Columbus committing 3 fouls.

Lake View trailed 35-24 at halftime.

In the second quarter of play, Lake View committed 2 fouls, and West Columbus committed 4 fouls.

Lake View found themselves down 47-30 after 3 quarters of play. Lake View committed 4 fouls, and West Columbus committed 5 fouls in the third quarter.

