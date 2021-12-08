PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery & Mausoleum Luminary Service Held

The Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery & Mausoleum’s Thirteenth Annual Luminary Service was held on Saturday, December 4, at 6:00 p.m.

The Prelude was by Ms. Becky Elvington. The Welcome was by Mr. Benny Cooper.

A Christmas Melody was performed by Gene and Debbie Hill, Bobbie Lee, and Jimmy Tanner. Those in attendance were also asked to participate in a few of the most favorite and well-known Christmas hymns.

The Christmas Meditation was by Mr. Benny Cooper.

Instructions were given for the lighting of the candles before the Postlude by Ms. Becky Elvington.

Those in attendance were asked to participate in the lighting of the candles.

The lighting of the candles is a special occasion planned to assist everyone in honoring their loved ones and friends buried and entombed at the Evergreen Cemetery and Mausoleum. The music, the meditation, and the lighting of the candles are all designed to bring comfort and hope to everyone as we celebrate God’s gift of memory.

The candles were lit in the memory of loved ones who have departed this life. “You will light my candle, O Lord, and will turn darkness to light.” Psalm 18″28.

In John’s Gospel 8:12, we read: Jesus said, “I am the Light of the World; he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”

The Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery & Mausoleum is located at 2450 Highway 301 North, Dillon, S.C.

