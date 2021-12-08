PHOTO GALLERY: Two Latta Players Sign To Play At Next Level

Two young Latta Lady Vikings took the next step in their sporting careers to the next level on Tuesday, November 30, at a signing ceremony held at The Ellis Performing Arts Center in Latta.

Both were surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and Latta personnel at the signing.

Both emotionally thanked their families, teammates, and coaching staff for supporting and standing by them during their pursuit of a bigger and better goal…an opportunity to participate in a sport that each loves plus more importantly getting a college education at the same time.

Jayla Jackson was the first to take the stage and proudly announced that she will be attending Newberry College while continuing to play softball, a sport she has enjoyed for more than 10 years that she was greatly influenced by her Papa. Not only is Jackson a great softball player, she also is a good volleyball player.

She believes that she will be a good fit at Newberry College as she sees herself becoming a better athlete while furthering her academic career in nursing.

She has many memories while playing softball but probably the most important one was winning the World Series in 2015.

She has enjoyed playing softball at Latta and will take the maturity and love that she has gotten while there to Newberry where she hopefully will continue to play third base or to pitch and pursue her nursing career.

She has received many awards while playing softball such as Rookie of the Year for 2017, MVP, and All Region to name a few.

As she concentrates on playing softball and nursing, she has little time for a hobby especially since she also plays Travel Ball that is very time-consuming.

Her Mother, Christy Jackson, is very proud of her daughter as she stated “I look forward to seeing Jayla continue to pursue softball and nursing. She has already accomplished very much but the best is yet to come.”

Her coaches are also very proud of her accomplishments and look forward to much more.

Brenna She’ Miller will attend North Greenville University where she will continue her golf career and obtain an education while majoring in Biology.

Miller having been influenced by her parents in golf has been active in this sport for over 8 years and also enjoys Cross Country and Competitive Skeet Shooting. Miller believes that she well at North Greenville University because she agrees with the values that the school was founded upon, and she feels like she was part of the North Greenville Family when she visited there.

Miller is very competitive and trained with the boys golf team as a Viking. Thus, she played at longer yardage which has prepared her for collegiate golf and the distance expectations.

Miller received many awards while playing golf such as All Region Award, MVP, 2021 Myrtle Beach Chapter Female Champion, and 2021 Florence Amateur Women’s Champion.

Not only has she mastered golf, she has also mastered the guitar and banjo, plus she enjoys painting, and making and decorating cakes.

Her parents, Tiffany and Billy Miller, are very proud of their daughter for her many accomplishments not only in the golf world but also in her education. They stated “We look forward to her continued accomplishments in life, both in the golfing world and in her education. We support her in everything she does.”

Latta High School golf coach, Aaron Miles, is very proud of her accomplishments, as well, and wishes her continued success.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.













