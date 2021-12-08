PHOTO GALLERY: DCS Girls Basketball v. Governor’s School

The Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors defeated the visiting Governor’s School Eagles of Hartsville 43-17 in varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Friday, December 3.

The Lady Warriors controlled the tip-off and took an early 2-0 lead on a 2-point basket by Katie Collins that was answered by the Eagles’ Avery Fields long 2-point shot. From that point forward, the Lady Warriors took control and by the end of the first period of play were up 15-5 over the visitors. By halftime Dillon Christian School had built up a 13-point lead, 24-9.

The Dillon cheerleaders briefly entertained the spectators.

At the end of 3 quarters of play, the Lady Warriors were up 32-13.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

