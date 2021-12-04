PHOTO GALLERY: Latta Girls Basketball Defeat Hannah-Pamplico

The Latta Lady Vikings picked up a 61-30 win over the visiting Hannah-Pamplico Lady Raiders in the season opener on Tuesday, November 30, in Latta.

Although the Lady Raiders controlled the opening tip-off, the Latta Lady Vikings controlled the game from the onset starting with a 3-point shot from Makayla Leggette who pumped in 33 points in the game.

The Lady Vikings continued to score and by the end of the first period of play were up 18-2 over the visitors.

Latta committed 3 fouls in the first period of play to Hannah-Pamplico’s 2 fouls.

The Lady Vikings led 31-9 at halftime.

The Lady Raiders and the Lady Vikings played a physical third quarter with 9 fouls committed. Hannah-Pamplico cut Latta’s lead to 16 points, 42-26.

Latta increased the lead to 61-30 by the end of the game.

Latta’s Makala Legette led all scorers with 33 points. Shawniza Bethea contributed 10 points for the Lady Vikings, and Layla Hyatt added 8 points. Kaliya Herman connected for 6 points, and Kardae McFadden and Jasmine Jones each had 2 points in the win.

Wilson led Hannah-Pamplico with 8 points followed by Graham with 6 points. Williams and Davis each contributed 5 points while Peterson added 4 points. Eaddy also made 2 points.

The Lady Lady Vikings will travel to Cheraw tonight (Thursday, December 2) for a 6:30 p.m. game.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

